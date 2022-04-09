$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xylem.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XYL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $86.67. 1,363,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,269. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.
Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
