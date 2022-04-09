$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $86.67. 1,363,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,269. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

