$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $608.23. 944,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,610. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $322.23 and a 1 year high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

