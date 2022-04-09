$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) to post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Post reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,617,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Post by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after buying an additional 80,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Post by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,963,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.72. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

