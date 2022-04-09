-$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.82). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

