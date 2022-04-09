11,203 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $77.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

