115,968 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 115,968 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 132,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 65,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $100.47 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.28 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Insight Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.