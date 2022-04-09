12,335 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $94.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

