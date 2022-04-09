$127.22 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) to report sales of $127.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $132.50 million. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $105.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $533.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.04 million to $536.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $555.91 million, with estimates ranging from $548.03 million to $561.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

FREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

FREE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.05. 142,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.79 million, a PE ratio of -117.48 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.