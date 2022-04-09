$127.22 Million in Sales Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) to report sales of $127.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $132.50 million. Whole Earth Brands posted sales of $105.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $533.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $530.04 million to $536.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $555.91 million, with estimates ranging from $548.03 million to $561.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

FREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

FREE stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.05. 142,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.79 million, a PE ratio of -117.48 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

