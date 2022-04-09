144,916 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Sanmina as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $405,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Sanmina by 7.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 474.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

SANM stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

