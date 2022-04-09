1,500 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,952 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Camping World by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,292,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after buying an additional 578,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 438,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.