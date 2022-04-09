$158.50 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $158.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $142.00 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $125.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $708.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $803.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $719.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth about $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,290,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 105.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 848,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,389,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 587,155 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTI opened at $4.28 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $612.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

