16,700 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Twitter by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 83,315,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,466,936. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -154.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

