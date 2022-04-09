1,734 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bill.com by 538.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Bill.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.65.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,481 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BILL traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.32. 1,045,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day moving average is $245.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

