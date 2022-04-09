$180.22 Million in Sales Expected for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $180.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.90 million. Janus International Group posted sales of $152.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year sales of $862.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860.86 million to $864.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $937.57 million, with estimates ranging from $927.10 million to $948.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Janus International Group.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%.
Janus International Group stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.94.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
About Janus International Group (Get Rating)
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.
