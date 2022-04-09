181,007 Shares in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Allbirds at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIRD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $8,030,000. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $2,974,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $2,187,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 961,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81. Allbirds, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

