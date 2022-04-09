$194.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will post sales of $194.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $169.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $772.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $774.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $843.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,174 shares of company stock worth $4,394,841 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $44.98. 727,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,725. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

