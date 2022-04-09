$2.14 Million in Sales Expected for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) to post $2.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Senseonics posted sales of $2.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full-year sales of $15.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $17.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.00 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $36.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Senseonics.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSE:SENS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,111,969. The company has a market capitalization of $833.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.59. Senseonics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $4.58.

About Senseonics (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.