$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.78. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 524,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,981. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

