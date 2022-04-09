$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $8.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 346,230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,798,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after purchasing an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth about $2,454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 34.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

