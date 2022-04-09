$2.93 EPS Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.00. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $3.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $13.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $15.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 611,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,952. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.51.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.