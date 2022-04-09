$2.93 EPS Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.00. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $3.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $13.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $15.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share.
In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 611,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,952. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.51.
About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
