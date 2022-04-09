2,200 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,424,000 after buying an additional 173,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,630,000 after buying an additional 109,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,442,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,087,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,043,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.82. 1,003,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,387. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $65.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

