2,226 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $20.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,648. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.45. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $207.83 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

