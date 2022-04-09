$235.55 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $235.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.60 million. CONMED posted sales of $232.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CONMED.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

CNMD traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $145.33. The company had a trading volume of 175,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,116. CONMED has a 1-year low of $117.62 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

