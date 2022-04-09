253,917 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 253,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after buying an additional 4,230,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,438,000 after buying an additional 2,044,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,753,000 after buying an additional 973,401 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,371,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,397,000 after buying an additional 676,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.37.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

