263,110 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 263,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Synovus Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

