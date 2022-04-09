2,700 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,504,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,569. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

