$289.68 Million in Sales Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) to post sales of $289.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.80 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $234.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,254. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

