289 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 289 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $222.33. 18,363,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,596,086. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.96.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,299 shares of company stock worth $1,624,671 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

