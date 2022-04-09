29,981 Shares in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned about 0.18% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $2,228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 128,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

