2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $255.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.20 million and the highest is $260.60 million. 2U reported sales of $232.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.74 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TWOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $13,369,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 322,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200,828 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 1,647,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. 2U has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $930.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

