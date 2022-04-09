317,484 Shares in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 317,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Mandiant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the third quarter worth approximately $17,713,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNDT shares. TheStreet upgraded Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mandiant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12. Mandiant Inc has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

