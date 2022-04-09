338,555 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 338,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.63 and a beta of 0.74. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

About NeoGenomics (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.