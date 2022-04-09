340 Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $216.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $238.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

