3,455 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Shares of CSGP opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.