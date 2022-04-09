3,898 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

NYSE CP opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

