$41.11 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) will report sales of $41.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.44 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $59.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $157.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.33 million to $166.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $151.07 million, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $172.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.63. 640,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,237. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $581.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

