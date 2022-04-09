420,000 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.34% of Zuora at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $13.85. 884,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,454. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $62,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,878 shares of company stock worth $1,254,763 in the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

