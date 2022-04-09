$425.07 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $425.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.80 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $407.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. 837,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,794. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.2113 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.