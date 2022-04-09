4,341,012 Shares in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,341,012 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 213,149 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 165,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 72,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $97,443.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 334,422 shares of company stock valued at $422,357 and sold 20,715 shares valued at $31,861. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.07. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.