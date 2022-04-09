$45.42 Million in Sales Expected for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $45.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.09 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $206.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $208.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $229.26 million, with estimates ranging from $226.40 million to $233.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $41,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 615,333 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $29,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 340,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 394,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,616. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.