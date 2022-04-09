$5.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.57 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $23.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.79 billion to $23.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.97 billion to $24.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.87. 4,688,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,374. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.