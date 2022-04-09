$508.06 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) to announce $508.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.10 million and the highest is $512.70 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $296.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,095. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Oak Street Health by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 1,464.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,225,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,533 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at $43,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH opened at $25.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.18. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

