$535.23 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIHGet Rating) to announce $535.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.90 million to $559.68 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $705.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGIH stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 340,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,752. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

