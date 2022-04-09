$537.43 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will post $537.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.20 million to $540.90 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $568.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Sleep Number stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.91. 541,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 312.6% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 248,550 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,004,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,355,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,587,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.