$55.98 Million in Sales Expected for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to report $55.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semrush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the highest is $56.10 million. Semrush posted sales of $40.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semrush will report full year sales of $244.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $246.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $306.99 million, with estimates ranging from $300.75 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Semrush.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. 127,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,046. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. Semrush has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Semrush by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.