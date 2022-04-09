$558.59 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will post sales of $558.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.70 million. Dropbox posted sales of $511.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

DBX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $266,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,355 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,381,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Dropbox by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,956,000 after acquiring an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 545,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

