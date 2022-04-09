$6.06 EPS Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.94 and the highest is $6.35. McKesson reported earnings of $5.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $23.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.79 to $24.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $22.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.07 to $23.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Shares of MCK traded up $5.70 on Friday, hitting $325.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.54. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $180.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

