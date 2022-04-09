$6.18 Million in Sales Expected for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.36 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $5.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $29.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.55 million to $30.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.96 million to $35.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pyxis Tankers.
PXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 378,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.10.
About Pyxis Tankers (Get Rating)
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
