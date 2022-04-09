$6.18 Million in Sales Expected for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.36 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $5.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year sales of $29.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.55 million to $30.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.96 million to $35.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pyxis Tankers.

PXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 378,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

