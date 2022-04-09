6 Meridian Acquires 1,681 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,002,000 after buying an additional 374,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 344,214 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 119,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 79,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 149,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 670,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

