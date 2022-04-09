6 Meridian Buys 2,991 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 582,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 330,082 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,677,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,569. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

